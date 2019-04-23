Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 23-Apr-2019 / 10:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 April 2019 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that today it issued 24,591 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,971,432 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 130,926,098 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 1,045,334 shares held in treasury. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 8296 EQS News ID: 802263 End of Announcement EQS News Service

