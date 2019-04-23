Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the appointment of Michael Kruse as the new Global Practice Leader for its Global Energy Utilities practice.

A Partner based in ADL's Frankfurt office, Michael has been with the company for over 11 years, focusing on the strategy and project development behind large-scale capital investment programs in the power sector, including conventional and renewable energies, as well as power grids. His most recent consulting work explored the future of nuclear generation, offshore wind and corporate transformation in the digital era.

ADL's Global Energy and Utilities practice works together with its clients as partners to apply clear thinking to their key strategic issues. It offers a unique ability to combine four factors: a deep, practical understanding of the energy industry and its most difficult challenges, the highest caliber of people, innovation to produce fresh insight, and a commitment to achieving measurable results.

Ignacio García Alves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Arthur D. Little comments: "Michael has contributed substantially to the growth of ADL by demonstrating our leadership in helping our energy clients transform their strategies and operations. In his new role, Michael's mission is to build on ADL's strong profile and lead the practice forward as the energy market transforms in the coming years."

Michael Kruse, Global Practice Leader, Global Energy Utilities practice at Arthur D. Little adds: "This is an exciting time in the energy sector it is currently undergoing enormous transformation, driven by the rise of alternative and renewable energy sources, changing consumption patterns, such as around mobility, and digitalization. Existing players will need to shift their strategies and business models to innovate and grow. Along with my team, I look forward to helping our clients to thrive in this radically different world."

Michael holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration with Honors from the University of Münster (Germany), specializing in Operations Management, along with an Associate Degree in Banking from the German Chamber of Commerce.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190423005450/en/

Contacts:

Cate Bonthuys

Tel: +44 7746546773

cate@catalystcomms.co.uk