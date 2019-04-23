Arçelik Aims to Raise Awareness on Climate Change Risks Through Mt. Everest Climb

Arçelik takes another key initiative to tackle global warming in line with its 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide' vision. CEO Hakan Bulgurlu will attempt to climb Mount Everest to raise awareness on climate change risks

ISTANBUL, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik continues its efforts to build a sustainable future through its environment friendly products, sustainability projects and campaigns. Having sustainability at the heart of its business operations, the company created a product portfolio which is more than 90% recyclable and set a goal of being carbon-neutral in manufacturing by 2025.

This time Arçelik takes another initiative to draw attention to global warming, with catastrophic effects already having an impact on the future of our planet. Starting by the end of April, Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu will attempt to climb Mountain Everest, the highest mountain on Earth, to raise awareness on climate change risks. Bulgurlu will try to reach the summit in nearly four weeks using the northern route together with a team of five from different countries. Previously, Arçelik teams climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2011 and in 2018, Elbrus in 2017, and most recently Mount Aconcagua in last January to draw attention to global warming's growing and deteriorating impacts.

Mount Everest is one of the globally known geographies hit hardest by global warming. A recent study found that the Himalayas, including Mount Everest, could lose two-thirds of its glaciers by 2100, if global efforts to limit global warming fail. Last year, a landmark report released by United Nations also suggests that if greenhouse gas emissions continued at the current rate, the atmosphere would warm by as much as 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by 2040.

The expedition will be documented in a series of social media posts on Arçelik Global and Hakan Bulgurlu's social media channels.

ABOUT ARÇELIK

Founded in 1955 Arçelik has operations in the durable consumer goods industry with production, marketing and after-sales services. Arçelik offers products and services in 146 countries with its 32,000 employees, 22 different production facilities in 9 countries (Turkey, Romania, Russia, China, South Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh), 34 sales and marketing companies all over the world and with its 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Altus) Arçelik is listed on Istanbul Stock Exchange. www.arcelikglobal.com

