APR's Annual Advertising Production Trends Highlight The Need To Have A Content Production Strategy

The Onslaught of Content Produced Will Require an Entrepreneurial Approach for Marketers

DENVER, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Production Resources [APR] has released its 18th annual advertising production trends. These trends are an amalgamation of APR insights and observations from around the world from their management of over $1 billion in annual marketing production spend by global brands. The trends reveal what APR has discovered from working with over 60 companies across many different industries and helps to provide insights for how to produce content efficiently and effectively in today's modern marketing landscape.

The top trend is the immediate need for asset planning upstream, which will reach a tipping point this year as an unprecedented volume of content will be created by brands. Assessing the entire eco-system of creative production and determining which content is best produced by each provider (external agency, in-house agency, highend production company, a high-volume content engine, etc.); negotiating usage rights across mediums and/or geographies; developing a smarter and more efficient content production strategy for high-volume work, like e-commerce, social media, influencers, etc. A few critical outcomes of such asset planning include increased ROI, better connecting of the dots between creative, production and media, and higher marketer confidence in their content production decisions.

"We have a collective opportunity to build, explore and question everything so that we revolutionize the advertising industry for the greater good," said Jillian Gibbs, Founder and CEO of APR. "Let's give ourselves [marketers] the room to fail fast, learn and evolve."

The full findings and analysis of what to expect in 2019 and beyond were published exclusively on a webinar which is available to industry professionals at APRTrends.com.