Honeywell International Inc. - 1st Quarter Results

PR Newswire

London, April 17

HONEYWELL SUBMITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDING March 31, 2019

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., April 23, 2019 - Honeywell (NYSE: HON) has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at http://investor.honeywell.com/SEC-Filings

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations

Scott SayresMark Macaluso

(480) 257-8921 (973) 455-2222

Scott.Sayres@honeywell.com Mark.Macaluso@honeywell.com


