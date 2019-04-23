The shares in the temporary ISIN - DK0061136215 (Copenhagen Capital Præf, nye ex udb 2018) - will be merged with the permanent ISIN for the company's preference shares. Last day of trading shares in the temporary ISIN will be 30 April 2019. Consequently, the nominal share capital and the number of shares will be changed in the permanent ISIN for preference shares issued by Copenhagen Capital A/S, cf. below. ISIN: DK0060732980 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Præf --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 29,666,666 shares (DKK 29,666,666) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,714,287 shares (DKK 1,714,287) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 31,380,953 shares (DKK 31,380,953) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 140100 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=720484