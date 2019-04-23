Company focuses on scaling its unified cloud-native visibility and security platform

Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native visibility and security company, today announced continued global growth with the opening of offices in Italy and Spain. The presence in these regions includes engineering, sales, and marketing support. Sysdig currently has offices in San Francisco, Raleigh, London, and Belgrade in addition to employees in more than 20 global locations, including Poland, Denmark, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Canada, and China. Sysdig has pioneered the industry's first platform that unifies cloud-native visibility, security, and forensics, enabling enterprises to operate reliable and secure containerized cloud-native architectures.

"2018 and 2019 have been extraordinary for Sysdig. Last year we more than tripled our Fortune 500 customer deployments, we opened new offices in London and Raleigh, and we closed a $68.5 million Series D funding round. As a result, we nearly doubled our global employee count last year. Sysdig's rapid growth has been driven by companies broadly deploying cloud-native architectures and realizing that silos between security and DevOps slow time to market and increase risk," said Suresh Vasudevan, chief executive officer at Sysdig. "As we continue growing in 2019, we realize the importance of local talent to drive our technological innovation and awareness for our platform."

Sysdig also announced today that the company was recognized as a winner of the 2019 Bay Area Best Places To Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal

Demand for Sysdig technologies open source and commercial has skyrocketed over the last 12 months as DevOps teams realize that technologies like Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift need container visibility and security solutions. Earlier this month, Sysdig announced the release of the Sysdig Visibility and Security Platform (VSP) 2.0. VSP is the industry's first platform to unify cloud-native visibility, security, and forensics to provide DevOps, security teams, and service owners a single place to get visibility into the operational status of the software and the infrastructure that they manage, but at the massive scale that enterprises require. Sysdig customers are able to minimize risk and improve the health and performance of the entire cloud-native architecture.

"Sysdig has been a globally distributed team from day one. The large footprint enables us to meet our customers and partners where they are we can attend more events and shows, and host a greater number of meetups. Sysdig is a great place to work and I am excited to continue to build out our team here in Spain, acquiring local talent as we grow," said Jorge Salamero Sanz, director of technical marketing at Sysdig.

