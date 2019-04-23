Simplilearn Wins Stevie Award for Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital economy training company Simplilearn was named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award for Innovation in the Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice: All Other Industries category in the sixth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. This is the second Stevie Award that Simplilearn has won globally in 2019 and the company's fourth to date, adding to the 2018 Gold Stevie Award for 'Customer Success, All Other Industries' and a 2016 Stevie Award for Best Training Site.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards for 17 years. The award was nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned".

More than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

"This latest Silver Stevie Award provides further independent recognition of the quality of our customer service, starting from the ground up with effective planning to provide the best learner experience possible,"said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn.

Since its inception in 2010, Simplilearn has distinguished itself with an approach centered on customer success, not just customer service. The Stevie Awards committee recognized Simplilearn for its outcome-focused, 'We will make it work' customer success strategy that includes adoption of the Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a metric (with an NPS score of 82), a course completion rate increase to 77 percent, a Learning Management System (LMS) that allows Simplilearn's own Customer Success representatives to actively monitor learner progress, one-click easy access to the Customer Delight team, Simplilearn's Career Impact Forum, JobAssist Program and scholarship programs including for U.S. military veterans.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration and 24/7 global teaching assistants. Simplilearn is a GSA IT-70 contract holder and was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Learning Library for 2018. For more information, visit simplilearn.com. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

