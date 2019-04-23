Neural Network Software Market to Expand at a CAGR of 22.9% by 2025-end due to Penetration of Advanced Technologies, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global neural network software market has a consolidative vendor landscape, Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimated during study. Some of the prominent players including SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and QUALCOMM Incorporated are dominating in the global neural network software market. Additionally, these players are trying to offer diversified products in order to gain profitable edge in the overall market.

According to TMR, the global neural network software market is assessed to expand at a CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. With this vigorous CAGR, the market is expected to attain a value of US$26,021.1 mn by 2025-end.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20255

Based on the technology, the data mining and archiving segment dominated the global neural network software market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Based on end use, BFSI, and healthcare are the most lucrative segments in the global neural network software market owing to growing need for improved services for customer wellbeing. With respect to the region, North America dominated the global neural network software market and is expected to expand with a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the higher acceptance towards the new and advanced technologies across developed countries in the region.

Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20255

Growing Penetration of Advanced Technologies to Propel Market's Growth

Neural network software offers the benefits of the providing the predictive solutions coupled with suggestions of technological advancement. Additionally, growing penetration of the big data analytics across several end user industries including media, energy & utilities, and BFSI is expected to boost adoption of the neural network software solutions. Thus, growing demand for predictive solutions on the back of growing volume data and increasing digitization is propelling growth of the global neural network software market.

Further, the GCC countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa are increasingly adopting these solutions, which in turn helping them to generate high revenues in the region. Additionally, growing investment by players for widening their business is expected to drive growth of the market mainly in South America and Brazil. Additionally, cases of the financial losses and frauds have encouraged governments to implement regulations, which is creating favorable environment is propelling growth of the global neural networks software market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=20255

Lack of Trained People to Handle Software to Pose as Restrain to Market's Growth

Despite these factors, the market is facing several challenges such as high costs of software coupled with complexity of this software. In addition, the lack of trained operators is hampering adoption of neural networks software solutions, which is limiting growth of the neural network software market.

Nonetheless, booming automotive and health care sectors are rapidly adopting neural networks software solutions. Thus are further offering opportunities for growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, increasing penetration of the wireless connectivity and technologies such as 3G and 4G mainly in developing countries along with introduction of 5G in developed countries are expected to offer opportunities for growth in coming years.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=20255

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled, "Neural Network Software Market (Software Type - Data Mining and Archiving, Analytical Software, Optimization Software, and Visualization Software; Industry Verticals - BFSI, Government & Utilities, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, and Retail & E-commerce) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Browse Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/neural-network-software-market.htm

For the study, the neural network software market has been segmented as follows:

Software Type

Data Mining and Archiving

Analytical Software

Optimization Software

Visualization Software

Industry Verticals

BFSI

Government & Utilities

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Retail & E-commerce

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More IT & Telecom Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Infrared Emitters Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/infrared-emitters-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/infrared-emitters-market.html Portable Barcode Scanners Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/portable-barcode-scanners-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/portable-barcode-scanners-market.html Wireless Video Systems Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wireless-video-systems-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg