Nylon Film Market is Set to Grow Owing to Rising Focus Towards Environmentally Sustainable and Biodegradable Plastics Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nylon film market is projected to expand at an exponential CAGR, by value, during the forecast year. Nylon is a semi-crystalline material that provides more transparency, flexibility and thermoformable film. The amide group in the polymer chain provides enhanced toughness and high mechanical properties like stiffness and strength.

"The barrier characteristics of polymeric packaging material such as nylon films restricts the permeation of oxygen and water vapor to minimize the commodity degradation."

The growing focus towards environmentally sustainable and biodegradable plastics is set to drive the market for nylon films. Although, high raw material costs of nylon as compared to other plastic films, has emerged as a major barrier for market expansion. It has found a wide application in packing oxygen sensitive food products such as processed meat, smoked fish, cheese and diary product, cereals, and semi-cooked meals.

Based on material type, the market has been classified into Nylon 6, Nylon 6,12, Nylon 6, 6, Bio Polyamide, Biaxial Oriented polyamide (BOPA) film, and others. Based on packaging type, Pouches (Monolayer and Multilayer), Bags (Bag & box packaging, Liquid carton, Bag in tube, others), and others are its primary segments and sub-segments. End-users of the nylon film market has been categorized as Food (Edible oil, Dairy, and others), Beverages (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic), Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, Industrial, Homecare, and others. On the basis of application type, the global market has been segmented into hot fill packaging, Aseptic Packaging, Bulk Food packaging, and ESL (Extended Shelf Life).

The geographical study has identified North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America as the key regions. Continuously increasing population and rising demand for packed food products is driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. North America, Germany, the U.K., and France is anticipated to demonstrate steady growth during the forecast year.

The market offers a multitude of challenges for the industry participants and the gaining decisive understanding of these challenges have impelled the players to pander strategic merger & acquisition activities with their fellow contenders.

The competitive landscape of nylon film market encompasses an array of highly acclaimed contenders like DOMO Chemicals Group, Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Nampak Ltd., Mondi Group, Elopak SA., Winpak Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Berry Global Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation., SIG Combibloc Group AG, Bemis Company, Inc.

Some of the emerging players striving to establish themselves in this competitive landscape includes Optimum Plastics, KOLON Industries, Inc., AdvanSix, Glenroy, Inc., DS Smith Plc. Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Polyoak Packaging (Pty) Ltd, Ampac Holdings LLC, Paharpur 3P, etc.

