sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,90 Euro		+0,56
+1,50 %
WKN: A0B9GA ISIN: CH0011432447 Ticker-Symbol: PK5 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,14
38,175
14:27
38,14
38,16
14:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG37,90+1,50 %