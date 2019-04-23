Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 18-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1889.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 1916.30p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1845.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 1872.14p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---