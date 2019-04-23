The suspension of tenders for projects ranging in size from 100 kW to 1 MW under net metering was due to an unexpectedly low number of applications and disproportionately high final tariffs for surplus power.The French Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition has decided to suspend tenders for for self-consumption PV projects under net metering, according to a statement from France's Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). The regulator said the tenders were suspended after the fifth tender round was largely undersubscribed. It received applications for just 19.4 MW of combined solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...