Visit Bonnell Aluminum Newnan Georgia Operations as Part of CRU's Aluminum Market Update

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As well as the visit to Bonnell, visitors will meet other aluminum executives in one place, during contract negotiation season, and discuss the state of the market with peers and respected industry analysts at the Aluminum Market Update in Atlanta on 28-29 August 2019.

Aluminum Market Update is not just another conference. It is a time-efficient meeting for aluminium leaders, traders, buyers and sellers; to gather and take the temperature of the market, do business and hear from some of the most respected and well-informed speakers in the industry.

Speakers include: Craig Lewis, Director of Strategy, Constellium, Pierre Labat, Vice President, Global Automotive, Novelis Inc., Jesse E. Gary, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Century Aluminum, Charlie Murrah, Executive Vice President, Metals, Southwire Company and Ryan Roush, Chief Commercial Officer, JW Aluminum Company

The event is co-located with the SMU Steel Summit, the US market's premier gathering of steel makers and buyers. Many of these steel buyers are also significant purchasers of aluminium, further the event is timed to coincide with a very active period in the trade of US industrial metals.

The CRU Aluminum Market Update will be held on 29-29 August 2019 at Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway.

For further information please visit http://bit.ly/2KNQBMP

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

In 2019, CRU celebrates 50 years in business. Over this time, we have built up a reputation for integrity, reliability, independence and authority with customers across mining, metals and fertilizers.

Since our foundation in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 250 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

CRU events are well respected for attracting the most senior level professionals and providing valuable networking opportunities throughout the year for global audiences. For more information visit www.crugroup.com/events

