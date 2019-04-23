Platforms' Connectivity Maximises Transparency and Efficiency for Proxy Voting in the UK

Citi, in collaboration with Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS), the leading provider of end-to-end responsible investment and governance solutions to the global financial community, have launched a high frequency connection that seamlessly links ProxymitySM the pioneering digital proxy voting platform developed through Citi's D10XSM program, with ProxyExchange, ISS' platform, to expedite the delivery of proxy ballot information.

Through the connection, for company meetings supported by Proxymity, users of ISS' research and voting platform, ProxyExchange, can now leverage the Proxymity platform's proprietary technology and algorithm to benefit from features such as instant meeting notifications and extended voting deadlines, which in some cases will provide up to nine additional days for decision making. ProxyExchange users will also receive timely post-meeting vote confirmations that their vote was cast at the meeting.

These features may aid investors in their compliance with regulatory initiatives such as the European Union's Shareholder Rights Directive II, and the focus on encouraging transparency in financial markets and empowerment for investors.

"The integration and use of Proxymity services with ProxyExchange is further testament to the vast potential of the platform," said Dean Little, Co-Founder of the Proxymity platform at Citi. "This collaboration shows how Proxymity can effectively be used without any change to the systems and workflows that ISS clients already know, like and trust. This is a significant win for all users."

In addition to the data and workflow already available in ProxyExchange, users of the ISS platform can now benefit from enhanced visibility for supported company meetings by casting vote instructions directly within ProxyExchange. By eliminating intermediaries, the Proxymity platform enables supported issuers to receive near real-time confirmation of investor votes quickly after these are entered.

"ISS is committed to assisting our clients through all stages of the voting process and through the delivery of cutting-edge technology and are pleased to work with Proxymity in furtherance of this objective," said Lorraine Kelly, Head of Governance Solutions at ISS. "The connection between ProxyExchange and Proxymity will provide our clients with a sophisticated and streamlined information delivery and voting solution while providing near real-time visibility into the successful casting of ballots."

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

Provided by Citi's Custody and Fund services business, Proxymity is a pioneering, end-to-end proxy voting platform that directly connects the issuer and investor, yielding a more efficient, accurate and transparent voting process. Proxymity is an enterprise-ready solution that provides real-time transparency, allowing instant amendment of instructions and much sought-after confirmation that votes have been recorded at shareholder meetings. Eliminating manual input and interpretation of data, the Proxymity platform helps remove potential data corruption and reduces risk for all participants. The Proxymity platform was developed by Citi employees, Dean Little and Jonathan Smalley through Citi's D10XSM program, and was named "Best Innovation in Service Provision" by Global Custodian. For more information, visit www.proxymity.io.

Founded in 1985 as Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., ISS is the world's leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment (RI) solutions for asset owners, asset managers, hedge funds, and asset service providers. ISS' solutions include: objective governance research and recommendations; RI data, analytics, advisory and research; end-to-end proxy voting and distribution solutions; turnkey securities class-action claims management (provided by Securities Class Action Services, LLC); and reliable global governance data and modeling tools. Clients rely on ISS' expertise to help them make informed corporate governance decisions. For more information, please visit www.issgovernance.com.

ISS' ProxyExchange is a premier platform for accurate and efficient vote execution and reporting. The platform is designed for maximum efficiency, transparency and flexibility to enable users to streamline the entire proxy voting process seamlessly, globally, and across the entire organization. Clients can access ISS research and vote recommendations, perform proxy voting actions, and generate reports of key voting activity, all from this single integrated platform. ProxyExchange also offers clients a unique level of transparency into the life cycle of ballots, meetings and accounts. ProxyExchange presents customizable features that address the workflow needs of a range of clients and allows for highly flexible implementation of voting decisions, comprehensive reporting, and alerting capabilities. Clients can also audit, review, and modify their voting at any stage in the voting process.

