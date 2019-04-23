Adcure Clinic Opens its New Location in Madrid, Spain

Adcure Offers Stem Cell Therapies to Help with a Number of Degenerative Diseases, Damaged Tissues and Other Health Issues

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / The founders of Adcure Clinic, a medical center based in Madrid, Spain, are pleased to announce that they have just opened their new location in Madrid.

As a company spokesperson noted, Adcure is medical clinic and laboratory that specializes in stem cell research, regenerative medicine and physical wellness.

"Innovation and medicine are the two passions that keep us motivated about life and make us dream about how the future of healthcare should be," the spokesperson noted.

"This is why we decided to open Adcure and focus our efforts in the use of stem cell therapies which belongs to the branch of regenerative medicine and has become the new benchmark for the treatment of degenerative diseases, damaged tissue regeneration due to age or trauma, the creation or cloning of new tissue for organ transplant, or the remedy to treat genetic diseases."

At Adcure, the spokesperson noted, they have developed a new stem cell transfer process named the AdStem Delivery System, which is their own unique approach to collect, process and apply stem cells during a procedure which has already seen excellent results.

"All our patients will receive specialized and unique treatments in the fields of alopecia/baldness, anti-aging and aesthetic surgery, intra-articular joint therapy, chronic and degenerative diseases that require tissue regeneration such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, heart failure, vascular insufficiency and diabetes, among others," the spokesperson noted.

In order to make sure their patients will obtain the most optimum results, the medical staff at Adcure always performs a comprehensive medical evaluation to try to determine if the patient's body is likely to respond to stem cell therapies.

"A complete study of their clinical history and advance test analysis, which includes the latest technology in the field of immunopathology, allows us to detect immunodeficiencies, autoimmunity and neurodegenerative diseases such as osteoarthritis," the spokesperson noted.

Because the founders of Adcure know that Madrid, Spain is one of the leading research hubs in Europe, they decided to open their new location in the city.

"Here in Madrid, prestigious investigators in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine are involved in the investigation of new ways to collect, activate and administer stem cells with the objective to regenerate and clone specific tissue and treat diseases," the spokesperson noted, adding that at Adcure, their main objective is to help patients understand the latest technologies that are available and give them access.

"These new techniques can be combined with traditional treatments or applied as a standalone procedure to help them obtain the best possible outcome."

About Adcure:

Adcure is a Madrid, Spain-based medical center, established to offer socio-sanitary services of the best quality. They constantly develop and implement the latest technology (ADStem Delivery), based on the use of stem cells and regenerative therapies, that provide many unique benefits for their clients. For more information, please visit https://adcureclinic.com.

