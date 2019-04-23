Infosys Product Subsidiary EdgeVerve Named a Leader in the First IDC MarketScape on End-to-End Corporate Banking Solution Providers

The company has been recognized for its Infosys Finacle Corporate Banking Solution Suite

BENGALURU, India, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today announced that the company has been positioned as a Leader in the first IDC MarketScape: Worldwide End-to-End Corporate Banking Solution Providers 2019 Vendor Assessment*. The report assesses the capabilities and strategies of seven leading corporate banking solutions powering the digital transformations of corporate banking organizations.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "The evaluation looks at select vendors' ability to provide the entire range of corporate banking systems spanning core banking capabilities, multiple channels, and functions such as trade finance, cash management and treasury services, payments, and commercial lending. It also considers the providers' ability to provide data across these segments and collaborate with the wider banking ecosystem that involves fintechs, academia, and other industries."

Assessing key trends in the corporate banking industry, the IDC MarketScape notes that, "Financial technology (fintech)-enabled newcomers are nibbling away at niche areas of traditional corporate bank revenue streams, from foreign exchange (FX) to payment services and cash management data provision. Banks must respond with better services and data to maintain market share."

The report further mentions that, to remain competitive, "The connected bank of the future should be able to swap in and out new products or services developed by fintech partners that better serve the needs of their clients."

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, "The confluence of economic and profitability concerns, evolving customer expectations, and emergence of digital disruptors is heightening the need to accelerate digital transformation in corporate banking. However, the existing IT landscape is marred with disparate systems, product silos and inefficient manual processes that together drain resources and inhibit performance, innovation and growth. Consequently, many banks that prioritized digital transformation in the retail space earlier are now focusing the efforts on elevating the corporate banking experience. Finacle, with its componentized suite, is well placed to help banks in their pursuit of progressive modernization. This evaluation and leadership rating by IDC is a testimony that Finacle offers best-of-breed components that come together to create a leading corporate banking solution."

Neil Ainger, Research Manager for Worldwide Corporate Banking, IDC Financial Insights, said, "The opportunity to integrate various functions of corporate banks more coherently using an end-to-end (E2E) corporate banking solution that spans channels, processing needs and functions in a convenient package is self-evident. This packaged way of presenting connected solutions with data to the fore is a relatively new phenomenon."

"Most of EdgeVerve's offerings have been built in-house. This has helped its ability to overcome silos and empower an E2E data analytics capability that crosses functional borders. The open banking and API trend, accounted for in its strategic planning, should further free data in the manner end users want."

* Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide End-to-End Corporate Banking Solution Providers 2019 Vendor Assessment, (doc # EMEA44888719, March 2019)

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is the industry-leading digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys. Finacle helps traditional and emerging financial institutions drive truly digital transformation to achieve frictionless customer experiences, larger ecosystem play, insights-driven interactions and ubiquitous automation. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to service more than a billion consumers and 1.3 billion accounts.

Finacle solutions address the core banking, omnichannel banking, payments, treasury, origination, liquidity management, Islamic banking, wealth management, analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions to drive business excellence. An assessment of the top 1250 banks in the world reveals that institutions powered by the Finacle Core Banking solution, on average, enjoy 7.2% points lower costs-to-income ratio than others.

Safe Harbor

