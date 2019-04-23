Dr. Vanessa Youness Launches Youness Wellness Clinic, Which Offers Alternative Medical Healing

Located About 30 Minutes from Bucharest, Youness Wellness Clinic Strives to Improve their Guests' Well-Being

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Dr. Vanessa Youness is pleased to announce the launch of Youness Wellness Clinic, which is located about 30 minutes outside of Bucharest.

To learn more about Dr. Youness and the many alternative health-related programs and treatments that they offer at Youness Wellness Clinic, please visit https://www.younessclinic.ro/en/home/.

As a spokesperson for Dr. Youness noted, she is proud of the success that she has achieved to benefit those around her. Now, with the launch of Youness Wellness Clinic, she hopes to help many others increase their well-being through alternative medical healing.

As Dr. Youness noted, the Youness Wellness Clinic is about their guests'"uniqueness, oneness and power and beauty within you."

"What we try to achieve at Youness Wellness Clinic started many years ago, while exploring and driven by an immense desire to find a place that provides purification, healing, happiness, love and relaxation," she said, adding that to achieve these goals, she and others met with "extraordinary specialists" and saw wonderful places. There, they were able to see with their own eyes the benefits of relaxation and alternative therapies, as well as the important role they have alongside positive energies in preventing and combating diseases.

Now, at Youness Wellness Clinic, they offer a combination of alternative medical healing treatments and special programs, all in a beautiful and relaxing location.

"We were joined by the best specialists in the field and we made a dream come true in a forest right outside Bucharest, a wonderful place that seems detached from the fairy tales," Dr. Youness said.

The Youness Wellness Clinic features 40 luxury accommodation places, and has its own treatment and procedure rooms as well as other spaces devoted to therapy, breathing and relaxation techniques and other healing procedures. Youness Wellness Clinic also has a sparking swimming pool, wet sauna-where guests may inhale bee propolis, bee pollen, honey and essential oils-as well as a dry sauna, Jacuzzi and massage rooms.

"Let us assure you, we will do everything we can to improve your overall well-being and offer you full support all the way on your healing journey," Dr. Youness said.

About Youness Wellness Clinic:

Youness Wellness Clinic is not just a destination, but a soul project, born out of passion and attention to the smallest detail, everything to provide a complete healing experience. The clinic is located in a beautiful and relaxing location and offers special programs that are designed to help prevent and fight a number of diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.younessclinic.ro/en/home/.

