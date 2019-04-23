Sisvel International S.A. ("Sisvel") today announced that Sisvel and Nokia Corporation ("Nokia") have entered into a DSL patent license agreement. Nokia thereby joins the growing list of companies around the world that have access to the portfolio of patents held by Sisvel, which are essential to the ITU-T DSL Standard.

The agreement between Nokia and Sisvel provides for a multi-year worldwide patent license covering the sale and distribution of DSL enabled Nokia products.

Sisvel's DSL Portfolio is comprised of 100 patents and patent applications formerly owned by Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd., a division of Panasonic Corporation, which are essential to practicing the ITU G.994.1 (G.hs) standard. The ITU G.994.1 standard is currently an integral part of the start-up procedure for the DSL technology and its variations including, but not limited to, ADSL, Splitterless ADSL, ADSL2, Splitterless ADSL2, ADSL2+, VDSL, VDSL2, SHDSL and G.fast.

"We are pleased to conclude an agreement with Nokia that reflects the strength of Sisvel's DSL patent portfolio, and we are very happy to welcome them to our ever-growing family of licensees." said Davide Felice Ferri, Managing Director of Sisvel Technology.

About Sisvel

Sisvel International S.A.is the holding company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is a world leader in managing intellectual property and maximizing the value of patent rights. Founded in 1982, the Sisvel Group is global in scope and reach, with companies in Italy, the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom, leveraging on professionals with technical, legal, and licensing expertise. Sisvel has a long history of managing successful patent portfolios including those related to the audio compression standards known as MP3 and MPEG Audio.

Sisvel currently operates patent pools and joint licensing programs for the DVB-T2, DVB-S2X, MCP, LTE/LTE-A, 3G, Wi-Fi and Recommendation Engine, together with its Sisvel Wireless licensing program and DSL licensing program.

For additional information, please visit: www.sisvel.com.

