Effective Immediately, the Company Commences Trading Under Ticker Symbol OTCBB: TOKIF, Bringing An Evolving Global Growth Opportunity to the U.S. Marketplace

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2019) - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (OTCBB: TOKIF) ("TOK" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has begun trading through the Over-The- Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB), under ticker symbol TOKIF, offering investors based in the United States (U.S.) the opportunity to participate in the Company's growth and success.

Having satisfied the requirements of Rule 15c2-11, the Company has been assigned the trading symbol (OTCBB: TOKIF), enabling the Company's Market Maker to quote the Company's securities on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board. The Company is now within the regulatory 30-day timeframe to be cleared for other market makers to participate.

With a holistic focus on wellness, Tree of Knowledge International is a manufacturer and vendor of products containing premium hemp-based Cannabidiol ("CBD") which, as a natural constituent of hemp, has been scientifically proven for its wellness properties. These products are currently available across the United States, as well as in Europe, South America and China.

TOK's CBD product line-powered by the Company's brand, EVR-includes EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically-grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO synergistic compound, derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-approved industrial hemp, grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, under the EVR label, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments, and for general wellness purposes.

TOK is committed to strategic market expansion into the U.S. and more broadly throughout North America, as well as accessing opportunities in international markets, anchored by collaborative partnerships.

Most recently, propelling industry leadership within the medical cannabis sector, TOK entered into a strategic partnership with Jack Nathan Health-through an alliance with Toronto Poly Clinic (TPC), Level 2 Pain Clinics led by leading physician Dr. Kevin Rod, credible for his extensive years of research and effective guidance of patients using medical cannabis-to bring an offering for chronic pain management and opioid reduction programs to the newest state-of-the-art Jack Nathan Health Medical Centre. This Jack Nathan Health multi-disciplinary clinic, a first-of-its-kind in Canada, began operating as of March 8, 2019, within the Walmart store (8300 Highway 27, Woodbridge), in Vaughan, Ontario.

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

With its head office in Toronto, and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOK currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and China. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOK's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

For further information please visit: www.tok.ca

Or contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

Michael Caridi, Chairman

Tel: +1 (917) 295-1374

Michael@tok.ca

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the benefits to be received from completing the Offer, the future operations of TOKI as combined with Asterion and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the combined TOK/Asterion company and the future plans and objectives of TOK, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from TOK's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by TOKI with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of TOK. As a result, TOKI cannot guarantee that the Offer will be completed and that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and TOKI will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44231