CROPs 57,600 Square Foot Nevada Nursery Ready for Plants for CBD Farms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today that it has completed the construction of its 57,600 square foot nursery in Nye County, Nevada.

It has been equipped with trays and LED lighting specially designed to enhance the growth of plant starts for the 2019 CBD farms licenced on the company's various properties in the state. This was a key project in order to maximize yield, reduce farming risk and costs for the 2019 planting season.

CROP continues to gauge interest and review potential off take relationships for the 2019 season for its CBD products.

The global medical cannabis market value is expected to reach a value of US$ 45.4 Billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 22.9% during 2019-2024, according to IMARC research. The firm's estimate for last year was that it would to reach US$ 13.4 Billion.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "The CROP family of companies and subsidiaries continues to build strategic infrastructure in key states where we are present. These are one time builds that will streamline harvests, reduce risks and costs as well as maximize yields for many years to come."

"We are very proud of our team members for putting in the extra hours to ensure the season ahead is as successful and profitable as can be. We are encouraged by the number of interested parties in the products we are producing and will look to secure long term reliable relationships to the benefit of stakeholders and the company's farming, marketing and construction divisions."

About CROP

CROP is publicly listed company trading under symbol CROP.CSE. The company is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm, 2,115 acres of Hemp CBD farms, and a growing portfolio of common share equity in upcoming listings within the cannabis space.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line and 16 Cannabis brands.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected returns from the Nevada Project; the technological effects of Nevada Project; the intention to expand its portfolio; and execute on its business plan. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the regulatory and legal framework regarding the cannabis industry in general among all levels of government and zoning; risks associated with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules relating to the cannabis industry; risks associated with maintaining its interests in its various assets; the ability of the Company to finance operations and execute its business plan and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.