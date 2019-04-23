Frost & Sullivan Commends Automation Anywhere for Transforming the Future of RPA with its Human-Centric Digital Workforce

The company has elevated RPA by infusing it with AI, cognitive science, and advanced real-time analytics to create a highly productive and cost-effective workforce

SANTA CLARA, California, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global market for robotic process automation (RPA) in customer contact, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Automation Anywhere with the 2019 Global Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its enterprise-grade RPA platform that combines AI, advanced analytics and cognitive sciences to unlock enhanced productivity and value for global enterprises. The company's incorporation of real-time analytics technologies such as Bot Insight, the only analytics platform to deliver both operational and business intelligence, go beyond mere automation and provide actionable insights of a more human nature.

"Automation Anywhere's vision is to enable businesses to develop highly intelligent digital workforces with multi-skilled, downloadable, and ready-to-deploy Digital Workers that take clients to the next level of automation. The company is helping to define and transform the future of work, wherein the digital workforce evolves from performing repetitive and mundane tasks to performing actions that require human-like cognitive skills, such as thinking, creating, and problem solving," said Nancy Jamison, Principal Analyst, Customer Contact, Frost & Sullivan. "This broadening of the scope of automation by including technology to increase the 'intelligence' of its applications sets Automation Anywhere apart from the competition and is attracting partners and customers."

Automation Anywhere's Intelligent Workforce platform is designed to deliver modularity and ease-of-use. Businesses can deploy all of the company's products without needing specialized training or IT expertise. The company's product suite caters to every level of customer engagement and includes an enterprise-grade RPA platform that scales from zero to thousands of bots. Key to winning the award was Bot Insight, a solution that provides rich, in-depth business insights and real-time analysis of key performance metrics, such as revenue growth, costs savings, and productivity improvements. Bot Insight eliminates the burden of IT for logging, tagging and visualizing data to reduce cost and time to value.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our mission to make work more human through intelligent automation," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. "Early on, Automation Anywhere recognized the power of AI-enhanced RPA to enhance customer service, allowing businesses to become more efficient so humans can focus on higher-value work, and improving the customer's experience. Our platform grows more intelligent every day, helping unleash limitless human creativity to elevate the human enterprise."

Fostering a talented partner ecosystem is also key for Automation Anywhere's rapid growth. The company began 2018 with 125 partners, grew the partner network to 200 by mid-year and now has expanded it to 700 global partners including marquee names such as Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant,Deloitte, Genpact, Hitachi,IBM, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro Limited. The company has also expanded its physical footprint in 2018, from 18 to 35 global offices.

"While other platforms feature basic automation analytics that monitor bots and generate metrics on performance, Automation Anywhere offers value-added insights through its Bot Insight technology," noted Ms. Jamison "These exceptional product and technology solutions power Automation Anywhere's forward-looking vision of an independent and intelligent digital workforce and will ensure continued growth for the company in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute successfully a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

