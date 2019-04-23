Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Achieves Gold Status in ABC Safety Award Program

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID) Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC) awarded Smith-Midland Corporation with the prestigious Gold Level of Achievement Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) Award for 2018. The STEP Awards recognize companies for their meritorious safety performance in a given year. The award winners are determined using safety factor calculations that incorporate data from Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) reports and require companies to have extensive programs covering personnel training, on-the-job performance, documentation and evaluations.

The STEP awards are based on 20 key elements of a contractor's safety program that includes safety policies, employee commitment and training, management commitment and budgeting.

STEP was established in 1989 by the ABC National Environment, Health & Safety Committee to assist ABC members in evaluating and improving corporate safety practices and to recognize outstanding safety training efforts. Each year, over 2,000 contractors of various sizes participate in the STEP program.

To achieve the Gold Level, Smith-Midland had to meet the following criteria: Minimum Gold Level Standard on 20 Key Components; Incidence rate equal to or below the national BLS average for applicant's NAICS code; and submittal of an OSHA Form 300A for verification.

