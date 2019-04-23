CoreView, a leading global provider of SaaS management platform solutions for Office 365, today announced Michael A. Morrison has been appointed as its new chief executive officer, underscoring the company's commitment to accelerating growth and driving innovation in this emerging and fast-growing market. Former CoreView CEO Dave Moran will remain a member of CoreView's board of directors.

Morrison joins CoreView at a pivotal time, as the growth of SaaS applications and the move to a digital workplace have exposed the critical need for SaaS management platforms. This need is particularly acute in the Microsoft Office 365 market, which is seeing explosive growth around the world and with organizations of all sizes.

Morrison brings a proven track record of leading global analytics and data management businesses through high growth periods. In his most recent role as President and CEO of Datawatch Corporation, Morrison orchestrated organic and inorganic business strategies that accelerated revenue growth, and eventually steered the company through a successful acquisition. Morrison previously held leadership positions at Cognos, Applix and IBM.

"I'm delighted to join the CoreView team at this critical inflection point," said Morrison. "I believe we are in the early days of a very large market, to which we bring a platform offering that is by far the most feature-rich, scalable and complete solution in the market. CoreView's customers are passionate about our products, and the CoreView team is clearly passionate about our customers. Moreover, with the backing of Insight Partners, we have the benefit of best-in-class global expertise and funding to support us in scaling the business."

Added Mike Triplett, Managing Director, Insight Partners. "CoreView's unique platform solution offers unparalleled value to Office 365 customers in their digital transformation journeys. We are very enthusiastic about working with Michael and the team to plan for and execute on the next phase of growth for CoreView."

About CoreView

CoreView, an Insight Partners portfolio company, is the global leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) for Office 365. We provide enterprise organizations and Microsoft partners with the ability to monitor, manage, report, and audit valuable information on all aspects of their Office 365 environment, via a "single-pane of glass" control platform. This comprehensive data and the advanced functionality built into CoreView allows organizations to improve security, streamline administration, achieve compliance, optimize licensing, and deliver operational improvements. For more information on CoreView, visit www.coreview.com or follow us on Twitter @CoreView_Inc.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

