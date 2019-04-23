Bilia AB: Press and analyst meeting

On Monday 29 April 2019 Bilia's report for the first quarter of 2019 will be published. On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings, where CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén will present the report and answer questions.

There will be one meeting in Swedish at 09:00 (CET) and one meeting in English at 14:00 (CET). They are telephone meetings and you call telephone number

+46 (0)8 22 90 90 and enter code 674445.

Gothenburg, 23 April 2019

Bilia AB (publ)

For further information, please contact CEO Per Avander or CFO Kristina Franzén, Bilia AB, tel: +46 (0)10 497 70 00.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has 134 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 28.4 bn in 2018 and had 4,785 employees.

