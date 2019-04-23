PugLife Harness: Online Pet Store PugLifeHarness.com Pledges to Donate Hundreds of Harnesses to Dogs of All Breeds

The Owner of PugLife Harness Already Regularly Donates Much-Needed Supplies and Money to Dog Rescues and other Non-Profit Organizations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / The founder of PugLife Harness, an online pet store that serves all types of dog breeds, is pleased to announce that they have pledged to donate hundreds of harnesses to dogs of all sizes and breeds.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founder of PugLife Harness is a devoted dog parent who loves to bond with her pets by going on walks as much as possible. In order to help make walking as enjoyable and easy for dogs and people alike, the founder was inspired to launch PugLife Harness, and sell products that will keep both their four and two-legged customers happy and healthy.

In order to help pets in need all around the country and abroad, the founder regularly donates a portion of the company's profits.

"Like most companies, most of our giving and donations usually happen around the holiday season. This year we realized that our furry friends need our help all year long, so we are going to donate hundreds of harnesses to animal shelters and dogs in need throughout the entire year," the spokesperson noted, adding that the comfortable harness comes in designs that are great for the summer, and also some that are especially helpful for the colder and darker fall and winter seasons.

The harness also prevents dogs from pulling while walking and will help to train the pup to walk beside his or her owner. The harness is easy to put on and take off and is very comfortable for dogs to wear.

"The owner of PugLife Harness also regularly donates to a dog rescue group called Dogs Without Borders" the spokesperson noted, adding that dogs in that country are often treated very poorly.

"Dogs Without Borders has shelters around the world and they bring dogs here to the United States as often as possible."

"I'd love to donate even more to them so they can help even more of these dogs," the company's founder said.

About PugLife Harness:

PugLife Harness is an online pet store that serves more than just pugs, and has harnesses and great gifts and pet goods for all breeds of dogs. The small, family-owned company regularly donates a portion of their proceeds to animal rescues and other worthy charities. For more information, please visit https://puglifeharness.com/.

