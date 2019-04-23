Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot featuring American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH), looking at how more and more companies in the CBD and wellness space are heavily focussed on their infused beverage program and how recent larger distribution deals are bringing in larger financial interests.

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH), a company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors as well as on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with CBD to treat health disorders and enhance the quality of life, recently announced an additional financing agreement with an institutional investor at the same $0.40 valuation the Company received in January. Similar to the previous agreement, a substantial portion of the Company's convertible debt will be retired. The retirement will be reflected in the Company's 2nd quarter 2019 financials. Per the terms of the agreement, the investor shall remain anonymous.

American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff, commented, "I am excited to announce that the Company has entered into this agreement for additional financing at a .40 valuation. I view this as an affirmation of the progress the Company has made over the past few months, which has included the large two container order from a distributor in England, our partnership with Hanlons brewery to make a CBD infused beer, the release of independent scientific testing results affirming the efficacy of our proprietary Hydro Nano formulation, the acquisition of plant + body essentials, and the increase in domestic demand. The accomplishments that have been made so far this year are reflected in the $1 million FY19 guidance issued last week, this additional financing is a validation of the Company's direction. There is still a lot of progress to be made achieving our business plan, but the financing will give the Company the ability to achieve and potentially exceed our fiscal year 2019 target."

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands (www.LalpinaInc.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com) Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX (www.FashionCoinX.com).

