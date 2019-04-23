Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2019) - Consult and Grow Inc. (C&G) is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Montreal Cannabis Expo, which will take place Oct. 3-4, 2019, at Place Bonaventure. C&G will be a partner of the main stage at this year's expo.

In preparation for the most eagerly awaited legislative unveiling of the year, the C&G experts will offer two presentations, during which they will share insight regarding the framework of edible cannabis products and the various security implications of the industry:

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019: Perspective on the legal matters surrounding the proposed regulations for additional cannabis products, presented by Huu Phu Nguyen, LL.B/MBA, chief legal officer of C&G.

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019: Security and Cyber-Security for the cannabis industry, presented by Mivil Deschênes, CD, CFPM, (ret), ISMA member and president of Mirades Inc.

"We are extremely proud to be one of the main sponsors of this exceptional event that will gather thousands of the Canadian and international cannabis industry's most influential stakeholders," said David Selema, co-founder and general director of Consult and Grow Inc. and Coverleaf Inc. "Over the past two years, we have built complex knowledge, which allowed us to contribute to the launch of numerous cannabis cultivation, research and extraction projects. Our projects have been approved by Health Canada and are currently operating. We are ready for the industry's next step: the transformation of cannabis into market-ready products for the recreational and medical markets, and we plan to affirm this during the Montreal Cannabis Expo in October."

"We are thrilled that Consult and Grow is one our main partners for the second annual occurrence of the Montreal Cannabis Expo," said Jean-Philippe Turgeon, founder and director, Expo Cannabis de Montréal. "Expo Cannabis Montréal is one the industry's largest corporate conventions in Canada. It is of utmost importance for us to work with all the key players. Indeed, Consult and Grow have proven to be a pioneer business in Quebec since legalisation. It is with great interest that we welcome their constructive input."

About Consult and Grow

Founded in Montreal in 2017, Consult & Grow is the leader in the preparation of legal cannabis production applications destined for Health Canada. The company's multisectoral team of experts, renowned in their respective fields, is constantly perfecting its methods in order to continue being the highest performing resource in the industry.

About Expo Cannabis Montréal

The largest corporate business gathering of the cannabis industry in Quebec. An ideal occasion to join the discussions surrounding the many ways Canadian businesses may prosper within the fast-growing adult recreational and medical cannabis market. An event not to be missed by anyone working within the cannabis industry or wishing to seek out business opportunities in the flourishing industrial landscape; a meeting place for professionals and opinion leaders that will spark conversations, relationship and constructive dealings.

For more information, please contact:

Arianne Deschênes, Communications officer

arianne@urbane.agency

(514) 589-1346

David Selema, General Director

david@consultandgrow.ca

(514) 980-1346

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44218