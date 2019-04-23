Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal International plc: Results of AGM 23-Apr-2019 / 15:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 23 April 2019 Polymetal International plc Results of AGM Polymetal International plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held today at 10.30 am (BST), all resolution proposed by directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 21 March 2019 were passed. The resolution to nominate Artem Kirillov as a director to the Company's Board proposed as "any other business" ("AOB") at the AGM by Public Joint Stock Company Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation, a shareholder owning (directly and through its nominees) 32,525,673 shares (6.93%) in the Company, has not been passed. Voting results Resolution* Vote type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital 01, ANNUAL REPORT For 395,710,83 99.99 84.28 & ACCOUNTS 1 Against 20,668 0.01 0.00 Votes 57,465 - - Withheld** 02, REMUNERATION For 390,668,26 98.94 83.21 REPORT 6 Against 4,175,376 1.06 0.89 Votes 945,322 - - Withheld** 03, FINAL DIVIDEND For 395,768,29 99.99 84.29 6 Against 20,668 0.01 0.00 Votes - - - Withheld** 04, ELECT MR IAN For 380,962,39 96.25 81.14 COCKERILL 8 Against 14,826,529 3.75 3.16 Votes 37 - - Withheld** 05, REELECT V For 395,742,72 99.99 84.29 NESIS 6 Against 46,201 0.01 0.01 Votes 37 - - Withheld** 06, REELECT K For 395,741,72 99.99 84.29 YANAKOV 6 Against 47,201 0.01 0.01 Votes 37 - - Withheld** 07, RE-ELECT J-P For 372,011,26 94.79 79.23 DUVIEUSART 0 Against 20,450,675 5.21 4.36 Votes 3,327,029 - - Withheld** 08, RE-ELECT MS C For 395,749,40 99.99 84.29 COIGNARD 3 Against 39,524 0.01 0.01 Votes 37 - - Withheld** 09, RE-ELECT MS For 395,749,40 99.99 84.29 TRACEY KERR 3 Against 39,524 0.01 0.01 Votes 37 - - Withheld** 10, RE-ELECT For 395,749,40 99.99 84.29 GIACOMO BAIZINI 3 Against 39,524 0.01 0.01 Votes 37 - - Withheld** 11, REELECT DE For 395,169,40 99.84 84.17 SOUSA-OLIVEIRA 3 Against 619,524 0.16 0.13 Votes 37 - - Withheld** 12, RE-APPOINT For 393,998,01 99.55 83.92 DELOITTE LLP 0 Against 1,789,941 0.45 0.38 Votes 1,013 - - Withheld** 13, REMUNERATION For 394,946,44 99.79 84.12 OF AUDITORS 3 Against 842,484 0.21 0.18 Votes 37 - - Withheld** 14, AUTHORITY TO For 389,187,58 98.33 82.89 ALLOT SHARES 0 Against 6,601,347 1.67 1.41 Votes 37 - - Withheld** 15, PRE-EMPTION For 392,005,37 99.67 83.49 RIGHTS 9 Against 1,303,643 0.33 0.28 Votes 2,479,942 - - Withheld** 16, ADDITIONAL For 388,909,51 98.88 82.83 FIVE PER CENT 3 Against 4,399,966 1.12 0.94 Votes 2,479,485 - - Withheld** 17, MARKET For 394,818,81 99.75 84.09 PURCHASES 9 Against 969,688 0.25 0.21 Votes 457 - - Withheld** 18, ARTICLES OF For 394,468,07 99.67 84.02 ASSOCIATION 2 Against 1,320,098 0.33 0.28 Votes 794 - - Withheld** AOB, ELECT MR For 45,072,302 11.55 9.60 KIRILLOV Against 345,164,24 88.45 73.52 7 Votes 18,515 - - Withheld** * Resolutions numbered 1 to 14 (inclusive) and resolution AOB are ordinary resolutions and resolutions numbered 15 and 18 are special resolutions. ** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution. A copy of resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1] The total number of ordinary shares of no par value eligible to be voted at the AGM was 469,506,028. The scrutineer of the polls was Computershare Investor Services Limited. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Enquiries Media Investor Relations FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Eugenia +44 20 7887 1476 (UK) Leonid Fink Onuschenk o Viktor Pomichal Timofey Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Michael Vasiliev Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley 8000 Europe Limited Andrew Foster Marcus Jackson Richard Brown Jamil Miah Panmure Gordon +44 20 7886 2500 Charles Lesser James Stearns 