The Napali Coast Boat Tours from Napali Odyssey Unfolds Lovely Views and Rich History

The Boat Tours from Napali Odyssey Highlight the Gorgeous Coastal Views on the Island of Kauai

KAUAI, HAWAII / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / The founders of Napali Odyssey, a company that offers scenic Napali coast boat tours, are pleased to announce that they are now showcasing both the beautiful coastal views as well as important local history during their tours.

To learn more about Napali Odyssey and their Kauai boat tours, please check out https://napaliodyssey.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Napali Odyssey know that visitors to the island of Kauai often want to see the scenic beauty of the Napali Coast. While it is possible to experience the coastline by air or a hike, nothing beats a boat tour in a comfortable yet rugged sea going vessel.

This knowledge inspired the founders to launch Napali Odyssey and offer their guests boat tours that highlight the amazing coastal views along with the interesting and rich local history.

"Our vessel is a brand new Coast Guard certified 24-foot Zodiac 733," the spokesperson noted, adding that at Napali Odyssey, they can accommodate up to 14 passengers per trip.

"The boat, otherwise known as a 'RIB' or Rigid Inflatable Boat is what Navy SEALs use for special ops and are known for being virtually unsinkable."

Located on Kauai's north shore, the Napali Coast is 17 miles long and is considered by many to be a sacred place. From its deep-green colored cliffs, pristine beaches and awe-inspiring waterfalls, the terrain probably looks much the same way now as it did many centuries ago.

The friendly and experienced team from Napali Odyssey is definitely excited about sharing their knowledge of the interesting history with their passengers. As the spokesperson noted, people of all ages are sure to enjoy their time exploring the Napali coastline on the Zodiac 733, which is perfect for an exciting ride as well as for exploring the sea caves, getting closer to marine life and anything else Mother Nature has in store.

"Our trip is an unforgettable experience, always creating memories that will last a lifetime and an awesome highlight of your time on the Garden Island," the spokesperson noted.

About Napali Odyssey:

At Napali Odyssey, they are able to accommodate up to 14 passengers per trip. They love sharing their knowledge of this coast and island of Kauai. Each trip is an unforgettable experience, always creating memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, please visit https://napaliodyssey.com/.

Contact:

Aaron

admin@rocketfactor.com

(808) 431-1020

SOURCE: Napali Odyssey

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542677/The-Napali-Coast-Boat-Tours-from-Napali-Odyssey-Unfolds-Lovely-Views-and-Rich-History