Xebec Adsorption Inc.: Xebec to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on May 1 in Las Vegas, NV

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX-V: XBC) (OTC PINK: XEBEF) (FRANKFURT: XB6) ('Xebec'), a global provider of renewable gas solutions, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 9AM PDT (12PM EST) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Xebec will also conduct 1-on-1 meetings at the conference on May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Its customers range from small to multi-national corporations and governments looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Xebec designs, engineers and manufactures innovative and transformative products, and has more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With two manufacturing facilities in Montreal and Shanghai, as well as a sales and distribution network in North America, Europe, and Asia, Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For additional information on the company, its products and services, visit Xebec at xebecinc.com.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

