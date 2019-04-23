sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,789 Euro		-0,116
-1,96 %
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AECI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
23.04.2019 | 14:46
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, April 23

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY PSG ASSET MANAGEMENT PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("PSG")

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and bondholders are advised that AECI has received formal notification that PSG has acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by PSG now amounts to 10,1% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Woodmead, Sandton

23 April 2019

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2019 PR Newswire