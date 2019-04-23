AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY PSG ASSET MANAGEMENT PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("PSG")

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and bondholders are advised that AECI has received formal notification that PSG has acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by PSG now amounts to 10,1% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Woodmead, Sandton

23 April 2019

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)