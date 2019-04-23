The "Market of Automotive Service Centers in Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the market for passenger car service centers. The market assessment was carried out in two lines. The first one is the classification of market participants and their proportion in the regions, such as official dealers, independent service centers and specialized stations, which provide a limited set of automotive service (e.g., carwash, tire service, body repairs, etc.).

At the same time, private mechanics were grouped into a separate category, as it is quite difficult to estimate their number due to the lack of information in the public domain.

The second line is annual sales of automotive service, including body repairs, carwash and tire works. Method of the market calculation is based on detailed data on car parc in Russia on July 1, 2018, as well as monitoring of the prices for automotive service in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the regions.

This research also took into account car owners' preferences to kinds of service stations that have been corrected after the polls in 2018. The market volume was divided into three main clusters: official dealers, independent service stations and market potential. Market potential includes repairs and car services carried out by car owners or private mechanics in terms of money.

Every cluster is subdivided into services for domestic and foreign vehicles, as well as vehicle age groups.

These two lines of the research enabled us to calculate the average annual volume of official dealer services for one brand without spare part and consumables cost.

Moreover, the research has also calculated the saturation of automotive service centers with warranty cars in every region, i.e. the number of warranty cars for an official dealer.

The report is prepared with an office research method with phone and online surveys. The major information sources are our own databases and information obtained from the public sources.

The structure of the information presented and the calculation principles are developed by the publisher's specialists. Nevertheless, they are all based on fundamental principles of market capacity calculations, common in the world practice.

All data presented in the report is clearly organized, compiled in tables and illustrated with graphs and diagrams if necessary.

Key Topics Covered

1. Passenger car parc

Age structure of the parc

Brand structure of the parc

Regional structure of the parc

2. Classification of market participants and market structure

Classification of market participants

Market structure

Saturation of automotive service centers with warranty vehicles

3. Methods of calculation and basic parameters

Critical parameters for the calculation

Calculation of market volume

4. Market volume by regions

Russia

Moscow and Moscow region

St. Petersburg and Leningrad region

