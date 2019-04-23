iGrafx Announces Cohesive RPA Accelerator Solution

Combines Core Capabilities from iGrafx, myInvenio, Servicetrace, UiPath and BP3 Global

Dallas, TX, April 23, 2019, Rob Koplowitz, VP, Principal Analyst, wrote "Digital transformation initiatives are tangled up in misunderstood processes. Manual routing and process gaps further muddle the picture. A sobering 37% of business and technology decision makers report that their organizations experience these issues. Process professionals must transform processes by optimizing and automating them; to create a successful road map for this, they need to develop and dissect process data to guide their vision."[i]



"CoE leaders have exponentially more technology options today than when we founded iGrafx back in 1991," said iGrafx CTO, Ed Maddock. "To help them be successful, we've architected a best-of-breed solution combining a new iGrafx RPA Module and key partner capabilities into a single, easy-to-buy solution so that our customers can figure out exactly what to automate and then prove results. Not to mention, then address the longer-term challenges of governing ever-increasing workforces of bots and ensuring processes remain compliant."



The launch of the RPA Accelerator solution reflects significant updates to the iGrafx Platform, including a new RPA Module, as well as iGrafx's new technology partnerships with UiPath and myInvenio, and a new services partnership with BP3. All of which complements the reseller partnership announced with Servicetrace on March 12th.



About iGrafx



iGrafx is the world leader in digital transformation software solutions. We are the backbone of the CoE and help more than 2/3 of the Fortune 100 and over 10,000 customers around the world successfully execute their most strategic initiatives. Whatever the form of transformation, from customer journeys to corporate compliance to automating workflows, iGrafx ensures that goals are prioritized and executed, and ROI is achieved.



For more information, please visit: https://www.igrafx.com



About Servicetrace



For 15 years, Servicetrace has been successfully developing innovative robotic solutions in the fields of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Test Automation (TA) and Application Performance Monitoring (APM). With Servicetrace's automation solutions, organizations can launch their Enterprise Automation Journey safely, quickly and easily. Many global players across all industries trust the multi-patented technology, among them many of the 2,000 largest European companies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.servicetrace.de/



About myInvenio

With offices in Bostonand as Hot Vendor in BPM' by Aragon Research. myInvenio's product boasts 6 years of R&D, active collaboration with prestigious academic institutions and the expertise of OT Consulting, myInvenio's consulting group. World class organizations trust myInvenio, the list includes: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Intesa San Paolo, CREDEM Bank, Mediolanum Bank, Deloitte, KPMG, Capgemini, Engineering.



For more information, please visit: https://www.my-invenio.com/



About BP3 Global



BP3 provides process, decision, and analytics software and services to the Fortune 500. BP3's solutions and services have transformed customer experiences in financial services, retail, healthcare, and the energy sectors. BP3 goes beyond analytics by embedding insights into workflows to actually address the problems by connecting the dots between the customer experience and the enterprise. The largest corporations in the world depend on BP3's operational services including: 24×7 solution support, process optimization, migration assistance, and cloud management. BP3 is a best place to work recognized by Fortune magazine and The Austin Business Journal. A fast-growing company headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in London, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen.



For more information, please visit: www.bp-3.com



About UiPath



UiPathis leading the "Automation First" era - championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automationas the 6th happiest place to workand recognized for having the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath has become one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Madrona, Meritech, Seedcamp and Sequoia.



For more information, please visit: https://www.uipath.com.



