Sasol Reaches Beneficial Operation of New Alkoxylation Production Facility in China

NANJING, China, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol Limited (JSE: SOL) (NYSE: SSL), a leading integrated chemicals and energy company, reached beneficial operation of its new alkoxylation plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on 18 April 2019.

"Sasol has successfully built the new facility by implementing state-of-the-art technology for alkoxylation plants. The construction was completed within the expected timeframe and approved budget, without a recordable injury," said Bernard Klingenberg, Sasol Executive Vice President: Operations.

The construction of the new alkoxylation plant began in the summer of 2017 and is Sasol's largest expansion project in the region.

The facility's capacity is approximately 150 kilo tons per annum, with the option of using either branched or linear alcohols to meet differentiated customer requirements in applications, such as detergents, textiles, metal working and lubrication and other speciality end-markets. As part of the scope, Sasol has also expanded its R&D and technical support capabilities within the Nanjing Chemical Industrial Park (NCIP).

"We are extremely proud of what our Sasol China colleagues have achieved," said Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol Executive Vice President: Chemicals Business.

He said the Chinese market is forecasted to grow to 40% of global chemical demand by 2020, and Sasol is seeing a rapid increase in innovation and differentiation requirements.

"This new facility will allow us to meet both the growth as well as the increasingly sophisticated quality requirements of a truly exciting market," added Grobler. "Sasol has a reputation in China as a reliable supplier with high quality standards, and a strengthened R&D group will allow us to improve our customer-specific solution delivery. This facility will support our growth drive in Asia and allow us to better serve our current and future customers."

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. Through our talented people, we safely and sustainably create superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. We integrated sophisticated technologies in world-scale operating facilities to produce and commercialise commodity and specialised chemicals, gaseous and liquid fuels, and lower-carbon electricity.

