Visiongain Publishes Global Packaging Resins Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Packaging Resins Market by Type (Adhesive Resins, Barrier Resins, Modifier Resins), by Product (PP, LDPE, HDPE, PS & EPS, PET, PVC), by Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Resin is used in the manufacturing process of polymers, adhesives, varnish, paint and plastic.

• Plastic is widely accepted as an effective material compared to other alternative resins as plastics are extremely energy efficient to manufacture and are lighter than alternative materials.

• These resins require high expertise and skills for their production.



Market Overview and Trends

• One of the most predominant plastics used in packaging is high density polyethylene (HDPE). It is mainly used to make many types of bottles and containers.

• Also, high density polyethylene has good chemical resistance, it is used for packaging various household and industrial chemicals such as detergents and bleach.

• Over the years, polymer science has made incredible advances, which has resulted in rapidly evolving the methodologies to develop a variety of resins with fillers and reinforcements.

• These advanced resins provide a massive amount of structural and chemical integrity. Some of the major types of plastic resins used in packaging are recyclable.

• Furthermore, as conventional plastics have a hazardous effect on environment, bio-based resins are being develop to replace plastics. These technological innovations are leading to a certain shift in the packaging industry.

• This technological shift has offered prominent opportunities for the manufacturers to develop new and innovative products that would create a mark in the packaging industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing demand from the food & beverages

• Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and healthcare industries

• Downsizing of packaging material

• Cost-effectiveness, and increased shelf-life of products

• Growing demand for substantial packaging solutions

• Development of modern packaging technologies

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Concerns regarding environmental hazards caused by plastic materials

• Increasing awareness regarding limited usage of plastic

• Ban imposed on plastic materials by several government bodies

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The packaging resins market is segmented on the type, product, application and geography.

Type

• Adhesive Resins Market, 2019-2029

• Barrier Resins Market, 2019-2029

• Modifier Resins Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Product

• PP Market, 2019-2029

• LDPE Market, 2019-2029

• HDPE Market, 2019-2029

• PS & EPS Market, 2019-2029

• PET Market, 2019-2029

• PVC Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Food & Beverage Market, 2019-2029

• Consumer Goods Market, 2019-2029

• Healthcare Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The key players in the packaging resin market focus on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations.

• In July 2017 Dow's Packaging and Speciality Plastics launched a new tenter frame biaxially oriented polyethylene (TF-BOPE), to enhance its Innate precision packaging resin portfolio.

• Companies also adopt mergers & acquisitions, and investments & expansions to enhance their foothold in the market.

Major Market Players:

ExxonMobil Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, PetroChina Company Ltd., DowDupont Inc., Borealis AG, Braskem S.A., Indorama Ventures Public Company, and M&G Chemicals.

Companies covered in the report include:

Allnex

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

BioLogiQ

Borealis AG

Borouge

Braskem S.A.

DAK Americas LLC

DowDupont Inc.

Envision Plastics

ExxonMobil Corporation

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company

Ineos Group AG

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

M&G Chemicals

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

PetroChina Company Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

RRP Packaging

SABIC

Sinopec Corporation

Styrolution Group GmbH

Total S.A.

