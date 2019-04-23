Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) will exhibit live demonstrations at PCIM Europe 2019 showing how GaN technology's superior performance is transforming power delivery for entire industries including computing, communications, and transportation.

The EPC team will be delivering seven technical presentations on gallium nitride (GaN) technology and applications at PCIM Europe 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany from May 7th through the 9th. In addition, in Hall 7, Stand 335, the company will exhibit its latest eGaN FETs and ICs in customers' end products that are rapidly adopting eGaN technology.

EPC will be demonstrating eGaN devices in several applications including: high performance 48 V DC-DC power conversion for advanced computing and automotive applications, high power nanosecond pulsed laser drivers for lidar used in autonomous vehicles, multiple device, large area wireless power for consumer and industrial applications, and precision motor drives for robotics and drones.

PCIM Europe (Power Conversion and Intelligent Motion) is the leading international exhibition for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy and energy management. International exhibitors inform visitors about the newest products, trends and developments in the power electronics industry. PCIM Europe is the forum for technologies for the whole value chain of the power electronics industry, from the components to the intelligent system.

Technical Presentations Featuring GaN FETs and Integrated Circuits by EPC Experts:

Seminar: Evolution of GaN FETs from discrete device through power stages

Presenter: Michael de Rooij, Ph.D.

Schedule: Monday, May 6th, 9:00 am 5:00 pm (Arvena Park Hotel Nuremberg)

Presenter: Michael de Rooij, Ph.D. Schedule: GaN Based High-Density Unregulated 48 V to x V LLC Converters with 98% Efficiency for Future Data Center

Speaker: Mohamed Ahmed

Schedule: Tuesday, May 7th, 11:25 am (Paper E02-5004, Room München 1)

Speaker: Mohamed Ahmed Schedule: PSD Panel Session: The Evolution of GaN

Speaker: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.

Schedule: Tuesday, May 7th, 12:00 pm 1:00 pm (Hall 7, Stand 543)

Speaker: Alex Lidow, Ph.D. Schedule: Bodo's Podium: GaN Devices are Mature

Speaker: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.

Schedule: Wednesday, May 8th, 1:00 pm 4:00 pm (Hall 7, Stand 543)

Speaker: Alex Lidow, Ph.D. Schedule: Efficiency Optimization in Highly Resonant Wireless Power Systems

Presenter: Michael de Rooij, Ph.D.

Schedule: Wednesday, May 8th, 1:30 pm (Paper A04-4936, Room München 1)

Presenter: Michael de Rooij, Ph.D. Schedule: Poster Session: GaN Based High Current Bidirectional DC-DC Converter for 48 V Automotive Applications

Presenter: John Glaser, Ph.D.

Schedule: Wednesday, May 8th, 3:15 pm 5:15 pm (Foyer by NCC Mitte Entrance)

Presenter: John Glaser, Ph.D. Schedule: Poster Session: Optimal GaN FET Scaling for Minimal Power Loss in High Step-down Ratio Half Bridge Converters

Speaker: Jianjing Wang, Ph.D.

Schedule: Wednesday, May 8th, 3:15 pm 5:15 pm (Foyer by NCC Mitte Entrance)

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, remote sensing technology (LiDAR), and Class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs. EPC also has a growing portfolio of eGaN-based integrated circuits that provide even greater space, energy, and cost efficiency.

