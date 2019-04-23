Uptick Newswire Hosts Digerati Technologies, Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Its Growth Strategy and Market Opportunity for UCaaS Solutions

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market. CEO and President, Arthur L. Smith joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked Mr. Smith to share some background information about the Company. Mr. Smith explained that the Company provides cloud-based communication services also known as UCaaS or Unified Communications as a Service for small to medium-sized businesses. However, the Company also offers network and business continuity solutions to its same target market.

Mr. Smith explained that the future of business communications is heading towards cloud-based solutions, however, approximately 70% of the small to medium-sized businesses that the Company targets in the U.S. have not transitioned to a cloud communication system. This represents significant potential for the Company, as an increasing number of these businesses are migrating from the legacy telephone network to the cloud for their communication solutions.

Jolly then asked about the Company's subsidiaries and the purposes that they serve. Mr. Smith explained that Digerati Technologies, Inc. is the parent company of Synergy Telecom and T3 Communications, Inc., which are acquisitions that were made by the Company in the past fourteen months. These entities operate in Texas and Florida, the 2nd and 4th largest State economies in the U.S., which represents an immense opportunity for the Company's expansion in those markets.

Jolly then asked about the Company's market opportunity going forward. Mr. Smith shared that the Company participates in two high-growth areas, UCaaS and SD WAN (cloud WAN), driven by demand from the business market. The global market for UCaaS solutions is forecasted to reach $96 billion in value by 2023, while revenue from SD-WAN (cloud WAN) service providers is growing at 70% annually and is estimated to reach $8.05 billion worldwide by 2021. Currently, the Company is focused on selling their business solutions domestically in its primary markets, however, they are in the process of partnering with a licensed telecommunications operator in Costa Rica due to the high potential in Latin America and business ties between this foreign market and the U.S.

Mr. Smith then explained that the Company plans to build shareholder value by not deviating from its current business model, which includes a disciplined acquisition strategy and continued focus on the small to medium-sized business market. "We're going to continue executing like we have done in the past," stated Smith.

Mr. Smith closed the interview by sharing that the Company is significantly undervalued, representing the ideal opportunity for interested investors to become involved. He also shared that there is a proven and experienced management team behind the Company that has successfully executed on the Company's business plan to date.

About DigeratiTechnologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its subsidiaries Synergy Telecom and T3 Communications, the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit www.digerati-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

