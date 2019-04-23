Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies Subsidiary Original Sprout Partners with the Theatrical Release of STXfilms' UglyDolls

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Original Sprout, is partnering with Ugly Industries Holdings, LLC and their upcoming theatrical release of the animated musical adventure 'UglyDolls' from STXfilms, due to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.

Original Sprout, which offers a complete line of 'Worry-Free', 100% vegan, hair and body products for the entire family, is pleased to announce its partnership with the upcoming release. Original Sprout customers will be invited to enter an on-line Sweepstakes from April 15th to May 15th, 2019, where they will be able to win various prizes featuring 'UglyDolls' promotional items.

In addition to the on-line sweepstakes, Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids Salons will be providing an 'UglyDolls' Gift with Purchase offer, for customers who purchase Original Sprout product during the promotional window. In addition, Original Sprout will be holding special events around the promotion at select Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids locations.

'Redefining beauty and embracing who you are, which are part of the 'UglyDolls' story line, is such a great brand fit for Original Sprout,' said Mary Byrd, Marketing Director at Original Sprout. The core demo of the movie is children and families, featuring top talent, including Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Pitbull and Blake Shelton among many others.

'We look forward to cross-promoting with the movie release of 'UglyDolls' and providing our customers a fun way to engage with our brand through entertainment,' Ms. Byrd concluded.

Special offers will be promoted on the Original Sprout website, social media, in participating stores and salons, as well as called out with their influencers and advertising efforts.

Fusion Promotional Marketing and Allied Global Marketing helped secure and execute the partnership on behalf of their clients at Original Sprout and STXfilms.

About Original Sprout

Inspired after the birth of her daughter, Inga Tritt created Original Sprout in 2003. Products are completely non-toxic, 100% vegan & cruelty free, gluten & dairy free, have no petroleum oils, parabens or phytoestrogens, dioxanes, harmful sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde & propylene glycol. Free of clove (eye numbing agent), soy, strawberry and peanut. These luxury products perform at salon quality level without the worry of harmful ingredients. All Original Sprout products are safe for the whole family and can found at retailers in the U.S. such as Wholefoods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Lassens, Mothers Market & Kitchen, specialty salons including Pigtails and Crewcuts, Regis Salons, CoolCuts4Kids, as well as Disneyland and Disneyworld resorts. Internationally, products can be found throughout the U.K, the E.U., Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Dubai, Africa, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. Original Sprout joined the Concierge Technologies' family of companies in 2017.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies is a publicly traded global holding firm, with operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at the Company's website: (http://www.conciergetechnology.net) or at www.sec.gov.

