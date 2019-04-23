RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Aviva Canada as Newest Advertising Client

VANCOUVER, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce Aviva Canada, one of the leading property insurance groups in Canada, has signed to advertise throughout the RESAAS network.

Aviva Canada provides home, automobile, leisure/lifestyle and business insurance to 2.8 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for their customers and their communities.

"Being competitive means being where our customers are, and with hundreds of thousands of real estate agents inside RESAAS' ecosystem, this relationship allows us to directly reach both professionals and consumers needing our insurance solutions." said Jason Storah, Chief Distribution Officer at Aviva Canada. "We are excited to work with RESAAS to bring new opportunities to its members, and open up a new channel of lead generation for both companies."

RESAAS will deliver Aviva Canada promotions using its proprietary AdSAAS advertising engine, allowing Aviva Canada to target specific markets for its various campaigns. The agreement was executed on March 22nd 2019.

"AdSAAS is able to reach a highly targeted audience of real estate professionals," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Aviva Canada will implement AdSAAS to reach a very specific demographic, and deliver a multi-channel advertising campaign that allows specific agents within RESAAS to be notified of the opportunity."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

