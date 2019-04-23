AECI Limited - Notice of AGM & No Change Statement

AECI LIMITED

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, RELEASE OF INTEGRATED REPORT, AVAILABILITY OF GUARANTORS' AFS AND NOTICE OF AGM

With regard to the audited results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018, shareholders and bondholders are advised that the Company's annual financial statements have been distributed to shareholders today, 23 April 2019, and contain no modifications to the audited results which were published on SENS on 26 February 2019. We further confirm that there have been no changes to the auditor's report which was referenced in the Company's audited results announcement and made available at the Company's registered office on the same date as the release of the audited results.

The Company's annual financial statements are available at https://www.aeciworld.com/reports/ar-2018/pdf/full-afs.pdf and are also available for inspection at the Company's registered office.

Bondholders should note that the annual financial statements for each of the guarantors (namely AECI Mining Solutions Limited ("AMSL"), AECI Mauritius Ltd, Chemical Services Limited and Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited) to the Company's Domestic Medium Term Note Programme for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be available for inspection at the Company's registered office from today.

Bondholders are further advised that the audit report on the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 of each of the guarantors was unqualified, with no modifications applicable.

In addition, the Company advises bondholders of the following restatement to the previously published AMSL annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017: restatement of the value of Goodwill and Total Equity in the Statement of Financial Position and the Statement of Changes in Equity due to the change in the application of IFRS 3 (Business Combinations).

Please refer to Note 24(c) of the AMSL annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 for further details in this regard.

Integrated report

AECI's integrated report for the year ended 31 December has also been released today and is available at https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/1NatC2RrvEUkpl8Ps9F1oG?domain=aeciworld.com

Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 95th annual general meeting of AECI shareholders will be held at AECI Place, Ground Floor, The Woodlands, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, Sandton on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 at 09h00 to transact the business as stated in the annual general meeting notice that is available at https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/UEyLC48wRJiJB0lMUjjfom?domain=aeciworld.com

Salient dates

2019 Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of annual general meeting Friday, 12 April Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting Tuesday, 21 May Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting Friday, 24 May Forms of proxy for the annual general meeting to be lodged by * 09h00 on Monday, 27 May

* Any proxies not lodged by this time must be handed to the Chairman of the annual general meeting immediately prior to such proxy exercising his/her right to vote at the annual general meeting.

Woodmead, Sandton

23 April 2019

