iconectiv extends contract with EETT to deliver reliable number portability to mobile users in Greece

Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) in Greece has extended its contract with iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry, to provide the iconectiv TruNumber Portability Clearinghouse service in the country for another 2.5 years. iconectiv manages the clearinghouse with support from Nevapark Management Consulting Services.

Each year, nearly 1M Greek residents switch their personal or business phone number from one service provider to another, thanks to the national implementation of TruNumber Portability Clearinghouse service. National number portability helps ensure that residents have the choice and convenience of selecting the service provider that best meets their personal and business telecommunications needs.

"As one of the earliest adopters of this service, Greece is a pioneer in providing reliable fixed and mobile number portability service to its residents," said Richard Jacowleff, President and CEO, iconectiv. "We have been delivering this service since they introduced it in 2004 and are committed to providing EETT, the service providers and residents with the high-quality service that they have enjoyed for the past 15 years."

In addition to Greece, number portability solutions from iconectiv and its subsidiaries have been implemented worldwide, including in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, Tunisia, U.A.E., the United States and Vietnam.

About iconectiv

iconectiv provides authoritative numbering intelligence to the global communications industry. Our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices and applications for more than two billion people every day who count on a simple, seamless and secure way to access and exchange information. With 30+ years of experience and more than 5K customers worldwide, iconectiv has intimate knowledge of the intricacies and complexities in creating, operating and securing the communications infrastructure for service providers, regulators and enterprises. Our solutions span network and operations management, numbering, registries and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.

About Nevapark

Nevapark offers state-of-the-art managed services to telecommunications operators and regulators across in South East Europe and the EMEA region in general. Its expertise extends beyond number portability to fraud and revenue assurance, network asset management, MVNE platform solutions, and services incorporating agile methodologies and innovative business models. For more information visit www.nevapark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190423005069/en/

Contacts:

Sharon Oddy

iconectiv

+1-732-699-5130/908-809-2268

soddy@iconectiv.com