Spider-Man: Far From Home And Doritos Team-Up For A Global Action-Packed Promotional Partnership

PURCHASE, New York, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doritos, one of PepsiCo's fastest growing global snacks brands, is putting the power of the "Spidey-Sense" in the palm of consumers' hands through a global promotional partnership with Columbia Pictures' upcoming summer release, in association with Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: Far From Home. In more than 35 markets around the world, Doritos will launch a global marketing campaign offering fans a chance to boldly embrace their inner superhero.

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series. Our friendly neighborhood superhero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent.

"Both Spider-Man and Doritos are globally known and beloved brands. Doritos is the perfect partner for Peter Parker to take along on his first trip to Europe," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Brand Management and Global Partnerships, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.

True to the global setting of the film, the Doritos and Spider-Man collaboration will bring excitement to fans around the world. The fully integrated global Doritos promotional campaign will include on-pack design, in-store displays, TV creative, unique digital content and sweepstakes. Doritos packaging in markets across North America, Latin America, Egypt and Asia will feature exclusive images and thematic from the film, launching worldwide in early July.

"Sold in more than 40 countries, one of PepsiCo's fastest growing brands and always in search of bold adventures, Doritos is thrilled to be a global promotional partner for Spider-Man: Far From Home," said Asadullah Siddiqui, Senior Director, PepsiCo Global Foods.

In more than 20 countries including Australia, Mexico and Colombia, fans will be able to snack on unique limited-edition Spider-Man: Far From Home themed Doritos that are the hero's signature color - red. In North America, the "Spidey-Sense Challenge" will allow fans to participate in an online game where users playing as Spider-Man will run a series of web-shooter training courses in various cities featured in the Spider-Man: Far From Home film. As an added bonus, specially marked Doritos products in select markets will contain codes that can be entered for an opportunity to win unique superhero inspired prizes, including a grand prize European trip for two.*

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theaters worldwide in July 2019.

* No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. See promotion dates, details and entry rules, as they will vary by market.

About Spider-Man: Far From Home

Directed by Jon Watts. Screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Rachel O'Connor, Stan Lee, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach serve as executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, with Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

