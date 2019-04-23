Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding: appointment of Category Management Group Director

As per 1 July 2019 Cyril van Seumeren will join Beter Bed Holding N.V. in the position of Category Management Group Director.

Beter Bed Holding's choice for this new role results from the objective to realise more buying synergy on a group level. This enables the country teams to entirely focus on the local consumers and the operational and commercial activities causing an important contribution to the ambitious growth objectives of the company.

At this moment Cyril works as Chain & Procurement Manager for Sonova AG. He has over 20 years of retail experience, among others in different commercial and leadership roles within Beter Bed Holding N.V. From July until the end of this year Cyril will work from Germany, focusing on Matratzen Concord DACH. As of 2020 he will hold office in Uden, The Netherlands.



Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The organisation will do this through its international retail brands Matratzen Concord, Beter Bed, Beddenreus, Sängjätten and own wholesaler operation DBC International. All brands provide the best advice to their customers on all relevant channels including online. In 2018, the company achieved € 396.3 million sales with a total of 1,009 stores and an increasingly relevant share of online sales.

For more information

John Kruijssen

CEO

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 13211011

john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl (mailto:john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl) Hugo van den Ochtend

CFO

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 25746309

hugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl (mailto:hugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl)



