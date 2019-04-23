Reynolds and Reynolds UK Promotes Single System with Embedded Solutions as "Seamless Workflow for Dealers"

Established leader in automotive retailing technology seeks to transform dealer operations with focus on streamlining, process efficiency

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company today re-emphasised the company's commitment to transforming the face of automotive retailing with its focus on providing dealers a single, dealership-wide system encompassing a range of retailing solutions.

"As I talk to dealers today about the challenges facing them, it's common for them to use 10 (or more) applications for various operational and departmental needs - and those solutions don't talk to each other," said Adele Feeney, Managing Director for Reynolds - UK Automotive.

"As we've expanded our suite of retailing tools in recent years it's become clear that, for Reynolds, the future is already here as we're offering products which not only share pertinent information with each other but also with many third parties, eliminating the need for multiple vendors and the rekeying of data," added Adele Feeney. "The end goal, of course, is enhanced process efficiency and removal of errors that serves to both cut dealer costs and drive profitability while also transforming the customer experience."

Bringing together customer information that is easily accessible to all your staff is key to providing personalised customer experiences, explained Adele Feeney, who added that General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) preferences can be captured and automatically updated across the systems to keep dealers compliant as well.

Driving the Reynolds approach is the POWER Dealer Management System (DMS), which connects every area of the dealership to enable the sharing of data and reports quickly and accurately in real-time from a single point of data entry, creating a seamless workflow between departments. Adele Feeney added: "With the POWER DMS, dealers are able to better manage every part of their business, from the dealership back to the manufacturer and out to the consumer."

In addition to the POWER DMS, Reynolds has expanded its suite of retailing tools in recent years to address the challenges dealers face across the dealership, including:

Contact Advantage, a customer relationship management (CRM) solution that provides dealerships and manufacturers with a comprehensive tool for managing the complete sales cycle, from the initial customer contact and prospect management through to vehicle purchase.

Aptus Websites, a DMS-neutral website platform that enables dealers to effectively connect with consumers at any time, on any device. In addition, by sharing vehicle inventory data with POWER, Aptus allows real-time updates between systems.

Reynolds Integrated Telephone System (RITS), a dealership-wide, customer experience management system combining phone features with a dealer's biggest assets - instant customer data from the DMS, to drive efficiency and deliver better customer service through targeted phone conversations with consumers.

Adele Feeney concluded by noting the increasing importance for dealers of effective and insightful customer service. "For dealers, customer service has never been as important as it is now. Perhaps more than any other factor, it's for this reason that we feel a seamless workflow for dealers, one that minimises cost while showing customers they are the first priority, is critical to unlocking greater dealer success."

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds in the U.K. provides automotive retailing solutions for car dealers and manufacturers. The company has been at the forefront of the computer industry since the 1960s and has provided innovative solutions to the automotive market place, along with comprehensive hardware maintenance and surround services for more than 50 years. Reynolds and Reynolds is headquartered in the U.S. and serves automotive dealerships with software, business forms, and services in North America, Canada, the U.K., and Europe.

For more information: www.reyrey.co.uk and www.contact-advantage.com.