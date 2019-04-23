Computer-aided Manufacturing Market Worth $3.4 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Computer-aided manufacturing Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, High-Tech, Industrial Equipment, Energy & Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2018 to USD 3.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for automation of manufacturing process, production of customized products, and increasing use of computer-aided manufacturing solution in the arena of fashion and lifestyle, prosthodontics, and prosthetics and orthotics are some major factors driving the growth of the computer-aided manufacturing Market.

Automotive industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the global computer-aided manufacturing Market during the forecast period

Automotive industry vertical is continually evolving to offer vehicles powered with advanced IT technologies, which can exceed customer expectations. Automobile manufacturing requires advanced technological methods and processes. Use of computer-aided manufacturing solution enables automakers reduce production time and cater to global demand of customers. For instance, automotive companies such as Bentley Motors (UK), Ford (US), and BMW (Germany) have adopted the computer-aided manufacturing technology to manufacture their own car parts. With the growing complexity of the parts involved in the vehicles, automotive vertical is expected to be characterized by innovative production and design concepts which could lead the increase in adoption of computer-aided manufacturing technologies.

The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

computer-aided manufacturing services have a wide scope of usage for efficiently carrying out various tasks performed in the entire manufacturing process of an organization. Computer-aided manufacturing services help the businesses bridge legacy systems to modern applications, deliver best experience to the engineer, mechanist, and manufacturers. This has created opportunities for vendors to provide services to enterprises across different industry verticals and help them deal with complexities occurred while configuring the computer-aided manufacturing solution.

Europe is estimated to have the largest market size during the forecast period

Europe is estimated to account for the highest share of the market in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue till the forecasted year i.e. 2023. The region comprises developed countries, such as the UK, Germany and France, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting automation technologies. The region is hub for the automotive industries as they are creating adequate need of computer-aided manufacturing solution and services. Europe region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering computer-aided manufacturing solutions and its financial position enables it to invest majorly in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

Major vendors offering Computer-aided manufacturing Market solution and services across the globe Autodesk (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Hexagon (Sweden), Siemens (Germany), 3D Systems (US), PTC (US), HCL (India), CNC Software (US), OPEN MIND Technologies (Germany), DP Technology Corp. (US), MecSoft (US), SolidCOMPUTER-AIDED MANUFACTURING (US), NTT DATA ENGINEERING SYSTEMS Corporation (Japan), BobCAD-COMPUTER-AIDED MANUFACTURING (US), ZWSOFT (China), and SmartCOMPUTER-AIDED MANUFACTURINGcnc (US).

