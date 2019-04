The Board of Directors of Arion Bank has begun the process of hiring a new chief executive officer. The Board of Directors has appointed Stefán Pétursson, CFO of Arion Bank, as interim CEO of the Bank, from 1 May until the Board has hired a new CEO.

Contacts:

Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at IR@arionbanki.is .

Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank's Corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is , tel. +354 444 7108.