Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program Announces Scholarship Recipient

Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program is proud to announce the selection of Sterling Winnegrad as the very first recipient of the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program valued at $1,500 USD for post-secondary students. Sterling Winnegrad will be attending Colorado State University in the fall of 2019 to participate in the business and sports management program.

The purpose of the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program is to support deserving students with financial assistance they need in order to attend a post-secondary institution.

Upon earning his degree, Sterling Winnegrad intends to begin his career with a sports organization. A desired goal that Sterling Winnegrad explained during his written essay states that he would ideally be involved in organizing visits by professional athletes to children's hospitals.

Rakesh Sarna advocates for the importance of post-secondary education and understands that many individuals are in need of financial support in order to achieve their dreams. He wishes nothing but the best for Sterling Winnegrad in his future endeavors and believes his skillset and drive will make a significant difference.

To learn more about the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program, please visit https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/scholarship/

About Rakesh Sarna

Rakesh Sarna is a hospitality industry leader with an extensive background stemming from years of working with the Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that manages and franchises luxury hotels and resorts. From June of 2007 until September of 2012 Rakesh Sarna served as the Chief Operating Officer - International and as President for the Americas from October of 2012 to August of 2014. From September of 2014 to September of 2017 he served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited, the parent company of Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts & Safaris.

apply@rakeshsarnascholarships. com

https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/

