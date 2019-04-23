

















US, Apr 23, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC has today released the results of North America's 'Best of the Best', a report showcasing US and Canada's top campaigns and best all-round performing agencies and brands across creativity, effectiveness and media excellence based on the results of this year's WARC Rankings.WARC Rankings, successor to the Gunn Report and WARC 100, tracks the results of the most prestigious and rigorous creative, effectiveness and media award shows in the world, as determined by the industry, to provide a global and independent benchmark of marketing success.To compile North America's Best of the Best 2019, WARC has combined North America's results from each of this year's WARC Rankings -- Creative 100, Effective 100, Media 100 -- compiled from performances in award shows during 2018.VIA Rail's Data vs. Car, ranked #3 in the overall Media 100, has topped the brands list in North America. Touche! Montreal, responsible for the campaign, is the only Canadian agency to feature in the North America list, and is in third place.Procter & Gamble takes first place in the Advertisers ranking. The company's success originates from its advertising for a wide range of brands including the P&G brand itself, via its successful campaign, The Talk.BBDO New York tops the North America agency ranking with success from campaigns such as The Talk and Evan.Consequently, BBDO Worldwide ranks #1 for agency networks in North America with the bulk of its points coming from work by BBDO offices in New York and Toronto and Energy BBDO Chicago.Amy Rodgers, Managing Editor, Research & Rankings, WARC, says: "North America consistently delivers marketing that is highly successful for its creativity, effectiveness and media innovation. In this report we highlight its performance across the three WARC rankings, putting a spotlight on the campaigns and companies that champion North America's ad industry leading the way to future successes."See Tables of North America's best of the best campaigns and companies 2019.A summary report of North America's best of the best campaigns and companies can be downloaded from eu-lon09.marketo.com/lp/785-GVO-306/Read-WARC-Rankings-2019-Americas-Sample-Regional-Report.htmlOther geographical 'Best of the Best' reports are available for:Asia: eu-lon09.marketo.com/lp/785-GVO-306/Read-WARC-Rankings-2019-Asia-Sample-Regional-Report.htmlAustralia and New Zealand: u-lon09.marketo.com/lp/785-GVO-306/Read-WARC-Rankings-2019-ANZ-Sample-Regional-Report.htmlEurope: eu-lon09.marketo.com/lp/785-GVO-306/Read-WARC-Rankings-2019-Europe-Sample-Regional-Report.htmlLatin America: eu-lon09.marketo.com/lp/785-GVO-306/Read-WARC-Rankings-2019-LATAM-Sample-Regional-Report.htmlUK: eu-lon09.marketo.com/lp/785-GVO-306/Read-WARC-Rankings-2019-UK-Sample-Regional-Report.htmlThe full reports are available to WARC subscribers and include the top ten for each table and case studies of the top ranked North American campaigns. For more information visit https://www.warc.com/rankings