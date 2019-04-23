Emerald Bay Energy Inc.: Emerald Bay Energy Commences Fracking Operations at Isabella #2 Well

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Emerald Bay") is pleased to announce that the Company has begun the process of fracture stimulating approximately 25 feet of the Navarro formation in the Isabella #2 re-entry well at a depth of 6100 feet. The frack will be completed this afternoon, and the Company will swab the well for several days to recover the frack fluids used during the operation. Swabbing will then continue for several more days to assess the inflow rates and commercial viability of the Narvarro. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadeloupe, Texas, where the Company currently now owns a 50.00% working interest those projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

